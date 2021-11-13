We're Open: Easy Tyger brings Asian-inspired favorites to Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — You can find Easy Tyger on Brady Street with their specialty ramen.

"I think a lot of people think of those 25 cent packages," Chef Heather Habram said. "We're doing something completely different here. I like to try and be authentic and give people something their comfortable with."

Tonkotsu Brothis popular at the Asian restaurant.

TMJ4 Easy Tyger offers small plates on Brady Street.

"It's a pork broth with pork feet and chicken feet in it," Habram said. "We simmer it for 36 hours and then we add the Tonkotsu Tarey."

Easy Tyger also serves craft cocktails and draft beer.

Easy Tyger is located at 1230 E. Brady Street. The restaurant is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

TMJ4 Heather Habram is Easy Tyger's chef.

They offer dine-in, curbside pickup, and no-contact delivery.

For more information, click here.



