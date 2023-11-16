Early 'Trolls' screening in Brookfield to raise money for Children's Wisconsin

Trolls Band Together! The third film in the Trolls series is out this Friday.

However, there is an opportunity to see it one day early in a special preview on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Marcus Majestic Cinema in Brookfield. The event is a fundraiser for Children's Wisconsin.

Mark Gramz, President of Marcus Theatres, and Nancy Korom, the Chief Nursing Officer at Children's Wisconsin, joined TMJ4 News to tell us more about the event. But not only them... Branch and Poppy joined us too!

Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.

For tickets and more information on the Super Fan Event, click here.

