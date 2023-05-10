E-scooter double shooting: Man and boy brought to hospital with non-fatal injuries

MILWAUKEE — A man and a boy were shot while riding e-scooters in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The double shooting happened around 2:16 p.m. near 23rd and Burleigh.

TMJ4 23rd and Chambers

According to a news release from Milwaukee Police, an 18-year-old Milwaukee male and an 11-year-old male were brought to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Officers are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at approximately 2:16 p.m., on the 2300 block of W. Burleigh Street. The victims were on e-scooters when the suspect fired several shots subsequently striking them. The victims, an 18-year-old Milwaukee male and an 11-year-old male, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip