Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dye's Whistling Straits gives Ryder Cup a seaside links feel

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Roberson/AP
Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood looks over a shot on the seventh hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Ryder Cup Golf
Posted at 6:48 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 07:48:06-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The United States may be the host team for the 43rd Ryder Cup, but the Whistling Straits golf course will feel a lot like home for most of the visiting European side.

The humpy, bumpy, windswept 7,355-yard layout designed by Pete Dye sits on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, yet it looks like any of the dozens of seaside links along the coasts of the United Kingdom and Ireland where the game originated.

“Amazing that this golf course is man-made,” European vice captain Graeme McDowell marveled, “because it just looks like it’s been there since the beginning of time.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your Roku device