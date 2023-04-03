During 100+ mph pursuit, driver accused of shooting at tailing Milwaukee police officers

MILWAUKEE — A driver fired gunshots at tailing Milwaukee police officers twice during a pursuit before the suspect crashed into a snow bank and was arrested, officials say.

Luckily no one was killed or injured, during the 5-mile pursuit across Milwaukee on March 27, 2023. Police say the second time the suspect fired his gun while driving, officers returned fire, discharging ten rounds in the suspect's direction.

21-year-old Kentreal Evans of Milwaukee faces the following criminal charges:



Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

Discharging Firearm from Vehicle

Possessing Firearm-Convicted of a Felony

Driving or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

If found guilty on all counts, Evans faces more than 100 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called on March 27 to the area near 117th and Bobolink off Interstate 41 in Milwaukee. That's where a witness reported their vehicle missing. He believed he must have left his FOB in the center council and someone stole the car.

Later that day officers found the stolen vehicle near 50th and Clarke. They attempted to pull it over but the person behind the wheel drove off at a high speed.

The officers pursued, and the chase reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour. The suspect blasted through traffic lights along Lisbon Avenue. Just before 5 p.m., the suspect slowed down, aimed a gun outside the window and fired one shot at officers. Officers say their squad car was not hit.

The pursuit continued, bringing the suspect and the tailing officers to near 76th and Congress. As the driver pulled into the alley, the suspect pointed the gun out the window again and fired another shot. The officers returned fire, discharging 10 shots. The suspect continued to drive away from them.

After hitting other vehicles the suspect struck a snowbank, near 34th and Capitol. The stolen vehicle came to a rest and the MPD officers arrested the man.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect was identified as Evans. During interviews, he told detectives he knew the car was stolen, that he picked up a gun in the vehicle and fired twice while fleeing officers.

Evans is set to attend his preliminary hearing on April 10. Cash bond was set at $500,000, online court records show.

