Durbin and Turang hit back-to-back doubles in the 8th to help the Brewers top the Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caleb Durbin and Brice Turang hit back-to-back doubles in the eighth inning to help the Milwaukee Brewers top the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Sunday.

Durbin sent a sweeper from Ryan Borucki (1-2) to the track in left field, driving in two and tying it at 5. Turang brought him home with a ball down the line in left.

Jared Koenig (3-1) got the win despite allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings. Trevor Megill struck out two in the ninth while recording his ninth save.

Adam Frazier drove in three runs for Pittsburgh, including two on a two-out double that put the Pirates ahead 5-3 in the seventh. He hit an RBI single in the sixth before Tommy Pham tied it at 3 on a single to left.

The Brewers scored three off Bailey Falter in the first before Oneil Cruz cut it to 3-1 with a massive drive in the third.

Cruz's team-leading 11th homer had a 122.9 mph exit velocity for the hardest-hit ball since Statcast began tracking in 2015. He sent a fastball from Logan Henderson 432 feet into the Allegheny River past the Clemente Wall in right for his third homer in three games.

Henderson, a 23-year-old rookie who won his first three starts in the majors, struck out six in five innings.

Key moment

Durbin fouled off the first five pitches before hitting his tying double in the eighth.

Key stat

Cruz already had the record for the hardest-hit ball on a 122.4 mph single on Aug. 24, 2022. Giancarlo Stanton had the hardest-hit homer at 121.7 mph while with Miami on Aug. 9, 2017.

Up next

Brewers: RHP Chad Patrick (2-4, 3.23 ERA) takes the mound on Monday against Boston. LHP Garrett Crochet (4-3, 1.98 ERA) starts for the Red Sox.

Pirates: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-3, 2.91 ERA) starts on Monday in the opener of a three-game series in Arizona. RHP Ryne Nelson (1-1, 4.60 ERA) gets the ball for the Diamondbacks.

