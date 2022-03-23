Watch
DT Jarran Reed tweets he's signing with Green Bay Packers

Emilee Chinn/AP
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) looks on during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. Reed says he’s heading to the Green Bay Packers. Reed indicated his choice Tuesday, March 22, 2022, by tweeting, “Let’s gooooo #GoPackGo so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Green Bay.” The Packers haven’t yet announced his addition. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)
Posted at 9:02 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 22:02:06-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed says he’s heading to the Green Bay Packers.

Reed indicated his choice by tweeting, “Let’s gooooo #GoPackGo so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Green Bay.”

The Packers haven’t announced his addition yet.

The 29-year-old Reed should fortify a defensive line that features playmaking tackle Kenny Clark but lacks depth.

Reed played for the Kansas City Chiefs last season and had 2½ sacks plus a fumble recovery. He spent his first five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

