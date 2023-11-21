Drug dealing police chase: South Milwaukee man arrested after pursuit causes freeway closure

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — A South Milwaukee man was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement from several jurisdictions on a chase, resulting in a freeway closure.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers were involved in a chase that occurred around 5 p.m. on the 3400 block of W. Park Hill Ave.

Officers saw the driver drug dealing at a Milwaukee gas station and attempted to make a stop. The man fled and that's when a pursuit began.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office was requested to assist in the pursuit. A deputy successfully deployed stock sticks to deflate the driver's tires. However, the man continued to flee, but his speed decreased.

When the pursuit entered Kenosha County, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department took over. Racine deputies, Milwaukee police officers, and the Wisconsin State Patrol continued in the pursuit as secondary units.

Pleasant Prairie police used multiple units to box in the suspect vehicle and force the driver to stop. The pursuit ended on the 8100 block of 120th Ave. in Kenosha. Police activity resulted in all southbound lanes on Interstate 41 near Highway 50 temporarily closing.

The driver and only person in the vehicle, a 46-year-old South Milwaukee man, was arrested.

Suspected illegal narcotics were also recovered, including crack cocaine, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. Officers suspect the man destroyed additional drugs because multiple baggies appeared to have been bitten off.

The man also gave officers a fake name, but he was identified through a previous booking photograph and multiple tattoos.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said they and the Pleasant Prairie Police Department will also forward charges to their respective district attorney's offices for offenses that occurred in their jurisdictions.

TMJ4 is not naming the man because he is yet to be formally charged.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip