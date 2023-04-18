Drone racing returns to Pettit National Ice Center

MILWAUKEE — Ice Storm Drone Racing is returning to the Pettit National Ice Center! The Storm Drone Racing Competition is returning for a second year on April 29 and 30.

More than 70 drone pilots will take part in the race, reaching speeds of around 12 mph, according to a news release.

Milwaukee Montessori School (MMS) and MultiGP Drone Racing organized the event, and already have more than 70 drone pilots signed up to race. The pilots are from all around the U.S., as well as Italy, Costa Rica, and South Korea.

During this race, pilots will be competing for a $25,000 cash prize.

“We’ve also created a more immersive experience for fans and families with interactive Drone Zones where they can meet pilots, observe trick flying, talk with drone experts about building/repairing drones, plus try out the amazing Velocidrone simulator where kids and adults can actually experience the feeling virtually of racing as a drone pilot,” said Monica Van Aken, Head of MMS.

Tickets to the competition are $10 per day, or you can get a two-day pass for $18. Tickets are availableonline here.

Racing Days/Times

Saturday, April 29: 9:00am - 1pm Tiny Trainer Class Qualifying

1:30 - 3:00pm School Team Races

3:00 - 7:00pm Open Class Qualifying

Interactive Drone Zones (all day)

Sunday, April 30: 9:00am - Tiny Trainer Next Bracket

10:30am - Open Class Next Bracket

1:00pm - Tiny Trainer Pro Class Bracket

2:30pm - Open Pro Class Bracket

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip