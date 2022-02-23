Drivers in West Bend continue to deal with slick roads after ice storm

WEST BEND, Wisc. — Bill Rate of Bob's Main Street Auto and Towing in West Bend said Tuesday was a pretty hectic work day.

"Lot of them in the ditch on the highway, in the side roads, all over," Rate shared.

By the end of the day Tuesday, Rate expects they will have received about 200 calls—all thanks to the icy weather.

"We've had a mild winter," Rate said. "People aren't used to driving in this, and we don't get ice like this often."

He says the ice catches even the most seasoned winter weather drivers by surprise.

"They were going around the curb and they slid and hit the curb," Rate said. "It takes the rims out, it takes the tires out, it damages the car. So we did a lot of curb shots today where they come in a little fast."

At Sal's Pizzeria in West Bend, management says it scaled back its delivery distance so delivery drivers can take it easy.

"Roads are terrible," said delivery driver Al Coloso. "Hitting the hills, you're going backwards."

Coloso said he's had a couple of close calls Tuesday.

"I was out in the country going up a hill and had a car coming down at me," Coloso said. "I started going backwards. That's how it was out there."

In the meantime, drivers who were just leaving work for the evening Tuesday say their cars were covered in ice.

"It probably took ten minutes to scrape off," Bo Lor said.

