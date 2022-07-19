Drivers finding gas under $4, sensing optimism amid falling prices

MILWAUKEE — If you keep your eyes open, you might find a "deal" on cheap gas. Of course, that's relatively speaking.

Driver Edward Lewis stopped at a gas station near 23rd and Fond du Lac. Regular-unleaded gas was just under $4 a gallon.

"I almost did a U-Turn. I said $3.99, you can't beat that,” Lewis said.

With some of the cheapest gas around, people didn't mind waiting.

"I'm excited because it's right around the corner from my house,” said Raven Griggs.

In Waukesha, TMJ4 News found some more gas for less than $4. While these numbers are still on the high side, drivers we spoke with said they're happy to see the numbers trending in the right direction.

Jason Rusk now weighs the cost of buying gas against buying other things.

“Before this, it was kind of tough,” Rusk said. “I was going paycheck to paycheck but now it's coming down."

AAA reports the national average for a gallon of gas is about $4.52.

In Milwaukee County, it's a little less at $4.36, which is why drivers liked the $3.99 prices and hope they'll go down even more.

"The gas prices have dropped significantly over the past month. The reason why they're dropping is because there's less demand for gas,” said AAA spokesperson Molly Hart.

The decrease in demand is due to the peak travel season winding down. AAA notes the looming hurricane season could make prices go back up.

"It's still a volatile market, so it's really hard to predict if it's going to stay flat or go a little bit lower,” Hart said.

A look at AAA’s gas overview can be found here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip