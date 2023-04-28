Driver's education student who is hard-of-hearing: "We learn the same way as everyone else"

MILWAUKEE — A driver's education student at Hamilton High School is proving that being hard of hearing won't slow her down from obtaining her driver's license.

Like many teenagers learning to drive, she's not a fan of the idea of parallel parking but, Lezlie Montiel is excited to get behind the wheel.

"I feel like people should know that both deaf and hard of hearing people can learn the same thing as hearing people. It's not different. We learn the same way as everyone else," said Montiel.

With the help of American Sign Language interpreters, Montiel is on the road to success and soon she will be driving on her own.

"I think it's all about inclusivity of all the students. We incorporate the interpreters right around the students," said Jodie Donabar, the Supervisor of Driver's Education for Milwaukee Recreation. "As long as we have the capabilities of giving them the information that they need to be successful, there's nothing holding them back from these classes."

From Montiel, the message to everyone else is clear. Being hard of hearing isn't going to stop her from seeing the world independently.

"I'm human like everybody else," she said. "I am always home and I don't really like it sometimes so, I'm just trying to get my permit and a car and then be wherever I can go."

A unique perspective from a student in a class that so many teenagers cherish as they forge their way to freedom on the roads.

