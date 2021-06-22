Watch
Drivers could get learner's permit at age 15 under bill

Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 22, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New drivers in Wisconsin could get their learner’s permit six months earlier than is allowed currently under a bill passed by the Assembly.

The bill passed unanimously Tuesday would allow for a driver to get their instructional permit at age 15, rather than age 15 and a half. The age to obtain their probationary license would remain 16.

Supporters, including AAA Wisconsin, argue that new, teenage drivers would benefit from having more time to drive in a variety of weather conditions before obtaining their license. The bill now heads to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

