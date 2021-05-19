Driver swerves onto sidewalk, hits pedestrians including 2 children: Racine police

RACINE — A driver in Racine swerved onto the sidewalk and hit four people, including two young children, police said Tuesday afternoon.

The Racine Police Department said in a statement that a driver drove onto the sidewalk along the parking lot in the 3900 block of Erie Street around 2:36 p.m.

A one-year-old, two-year-old and two adults were hit by the driver.

The one-year-old child was brought to Froedtert Hospital, police said.

A 48-year-old driver was arrested on alcohol-related charges.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app. All media inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to my attention at (262) 635-7772.

