MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash that happened Monday, January 27th just before 2 a.m. near 22nd St. and Howard Ave.

Police say the driver, a 20-year-old, was traveling eastbound on W. Howard Ave and crashed into a tree.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. This investigation is on-going.

Watch: Driver suffers serious injuries in early morning crash:

Driver suffers serious injuries in early morning crash

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error