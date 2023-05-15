Driver strikes tree, dies in crash near 29th and Capitol; 3 others injured

MILWAUKEE — A man was killed in a crash after striking a tree early Monday morning near 29th and Capitol. Three others were also injured.

It happened near 29th and Capitol around 1:15 a.m. The driver was traveling east on Capitol when he crashed into a tree. He died from his injuries while on the way to be the hospital.

Police say there were three additional occupants with the driver. They were all transported to a local hospital.

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition. A 21-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

