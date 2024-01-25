Driver says ice falling from highway overpass damaged his vehicle

A driver says falling ice from an overpass hit and damaged his car Wednesday.

Ozgur Cebe sent us this video showing the ice fall from a bridge and hitting his driver-side quater panel and hood.

Ice falling from bridge over I-94

He also sent us these pictures of the damage.

Ozgur Cebe Falling Ice Damage



Ozgur Cebe Falling ice damage to hood

Cebe says his vehicle needs significant repairs but he is unable to make a claim with his insurance company. He says he plans to sue the City of Milwaukee for the cost of repairs.

In an email to TMJ4, Cebe said, "given that the incident was not a result of my negligence, but rather a hazardous condition on the highway, I believe there is a valid case."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip