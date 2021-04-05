Watch
Driver pulled over twice near Oshkosh, uses same excuse

Wisconsin State Patrol
Woman pulled over twice in same day, uses same excuse
Oshkosh Speedster
Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 05, 2021
OSHKOSH AREA (NBC 26) — A driver was pulled over twice for speeding in the same day using the same excuse. The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a Facebook post, "Her reason for speeding? She had to...ahem...'use the facilities' (to put it politely)."

At first, the driver was stopped for 102-mph along I-41 near Oshkosh. She told officers she had to go to the bathroom...meanwhile she was stopped again for going 90-mph with the same excuse. Troopers say she had passed four exits with numerous bathrooms in between the two stops.

The State Patrol is reminding folks to slow down, adding you risk more than a citation when you speed, "you risk the lives of everyone else."

