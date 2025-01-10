Driver plunges into Lake Winnebago near Neenah’s Kimberly Point Park

CITY OF NEENAH, Wis. — Authorities are working to remove a car that plunged into Lake Winnebago on Thursday night.

The driver left the roadway in the 200 block of Lakeshore Avenue, just south of Kimberly Point Park, and drove across the ice into open water, according to the Neenah Police Department.

City of Neenah, Wisconsin Police Department The car that plunged into Lake Winnebago near Neenah's Kimberly Point Park on Thursday night, Jan. 10.

The incident comes just three days after a delivery driver plunged through the ice on Shawano Lake, about 50 miles away, while attempting to deliver food to someone ice fishing.

The driver was not injured. Police said arrangements are being made to retrieve the vehicle and assured the public there is no emergency. They noted receiving dozens of calls from concerned passersby.

(Here’s where the car plunged into Lake Winnebago near Neenah's Kimberly Point Park on Thursday.)

The car will be removed as soon as possible, police said.

City of Neenah, Wisconsin Police Department The car that plunged into Lake Winnebago near Neenah's Kimberly Point Park on Thursday night, Jan. 10.

The incident comes just three days after a delivery driver plunged through the ice on Shawano Lake, about 50 miles away, while attempting to deliver food to someone ice fishing.

Van falls through ice on Shawano Lake during food delivery gone wrong

You can watch the story in the video player above, or click here to read it.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error