Driver plunges into Lake Winnebago near Neenah’s Kimberly Point Park

CITY OF NEENAH, Wis. — Authorities are working to remove a car that plunged into Lake Winnebago on Thursday night.
The driver left the roadway in the 200 block of Lakeshore Avenue, just south of Kimberly Point Park, and drove across the ice into open water, according to the Neenah Police Department.
The driver was not injured. Police said arrangements are being made to retrieve the vehicle and assured the public there is no emergency. They noted receiving dozens of calls from concerned passersby.
(Here’s where the car plunged into Lake Winnebago near Neenah's Kimberly Point Park on Thursday.)
The car will be removed as soon as possible, police said.
The incident comes just three days after a delivery driver plunged through the ice on Shawano Lake, about 50 miles away, while attempting to deliver food to someone ice fishing.
