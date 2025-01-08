TOWN OF WESCOTT, Wis. — The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is warning anyone venturing onto the ice after a van fell through Shawano Lake on Tuesday morning.

The driver was delivering food to someone ice fishing on the lake when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver exited the vehicle and left the area before law enforcement arrived. Deputies later located the driver, who was taken to a hospital and arrested on an "unrelated matter" after being released.

Watch: Van falls through ice on Shawano Lake during food delivery gone wrong

A local towing company is working to remove the van. No injuries were reported.

Officials remind the public to exercise caution on frozen lakes and waterways.

