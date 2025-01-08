Watch Now
Van falls through ice on Shawano Lake during food delivery gone wrong

In an unrelated turn of events, the driver was arrested on a separate issue.
The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to anyone venturing onto the ice after a van fell through Shawano Lake on Tuesday morning.
TOWN OF WESCOTT, Wis. — The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is warning anyone venturing onto the ice after a van fell through Shawano Lake on Tuesday morning.

The driver was delivering food to someone ice fishing on the lake when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver exited the vehicle and left the area before law enforcement arrived. Deputies later located the driver, who was taken to a hospital and arrested on an "unrelated matter" after being released.

A local towing company is working to remove the van. No injuries were reported.

Officials remind the public to exercise caution on frozen lakes and waterways.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

