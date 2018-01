OSSEO, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says an Osseo man operating a horse-drawn buggy was struck and killed by a semi.

The crash happened on Highway 10 at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say 26-year-old Moses Petersheim was the only person in the buggy when it was hit from behind by the semi.

According to WXOW-TV, the driver of the semi was not hurt. The 36-year-old was driving a semi owned by Scherer and Sons Trucking from St. Joseph, Minnesota.