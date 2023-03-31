Driver killed in Sheboygan after leading deputies on a chase

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said a suspect died Thursday night after he led police on a chase.

The sheriff's office said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on State Highway 28 when the vehicle failed to stop for the deputy. The driver led deputies on a pursuit, at which time the suspect lost control and rolled their vehicle.

The crash happened near State Highway 28 and State Highway 144. The driver died on the scene as a result of the crash.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the driver was a 30-year-old man from Kewaskum.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene and is investigating alongside the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

By: Jackson Danbeck

Tony Evers proposes new anti-reckless driving plan in Wisconsin

A new plan released by Gov. Tony Evers would provide tens of millions of dollars in the next budget to communities to help them 're-engineer' roads to decrease reckless driving.

NUTS AND BOLTS: The plan includes $60 million for traffic calming project grants, $6.5 million to lower cost of driver’s ed, 35 more State Troopers, ignition interlock devices after 1st OWI, increase seat belt violation fine to $25, among other measures.

DETAILS: Evers' office shared the plan with TMJ4 News on Friday. The plan in part would allocate $60 million to be used to construct the following projects in communities across Wisconsin:



traffic circles

pedestrian islands

bump-outs at crosswalks

other treatments that slow vehicle traffic, making conditions safer for bikers and pedestrians

restore roadway design considerations in state law that support non-motorist infrastructure known as complete streets

empower local communities to safely integrate all modes of transportation

According to Evers' office, an average of 2,900 people are injured by reckless drivers every year in Wisconsin, and almost 20 percent of Wisconsin’s licensed drivers have at least one conviction for operating while intoxicated.

The plan would support driver's education and driver's licenses:



implement Driver’s Licenses for All, regardless of documented status, to improve the safety of Wisconsin roads for everyone in Wisconsin

invest $6.5 million to cover the cost of comprehensive driver education for economically disadvantaged students

ensure teens have exposure to the foundations of safe driving practices regardless of their family’s income

And the plan would increase penalties for reckless driving, according to Evers' office. They would do so by doing the following:

require courts order the use of an ignition interlock device (IID) for all offenses involving the use of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI)

improve safety of travel on Wisconsin’s highways by providing 35.0 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions for additional state troopers and 10.0 FTE positions for motor carrier inspectors

increase Wisconsin’s seatbelt violation penalty from $10 to $25 to match neighboring states

Evers' plan addressing reckless driving has not been publically released, being provided to TMJ4 News first due to our Project: Drive Safer effort in Wisconsin. When the plan is officially released, you can view their press release here.

According to Evers in a statement on Friday: “It has to stop. Reckless driving on our roads is affecting Wisconsinites across our state, whether it’s excessive speeding, running red lights, tailgating, operating under the influence, or other dangerous behavior. Folks should be able to feel safe in their homes, in our neighborhoods, and on our streets, roads, and highways. These initiatives will continue building on our work to keep our kids, our families, and our communities safe by taking a statewide, multi-pronged approach to urgently addressing reckless driving and dangerous behavior on our roads.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip