Driver injured after car hit by train in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A driver was transported to the hospital after a train struck their vehicle in Brookfield on Monday, Dec. 4.

Brookfield police say officers responded to the scene on Calhoun Road at the railroad tracks near Pheasant Drive around 3 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed a northbound vehicle was struck by a train traveling eastbound on the southern set of railroad tracks.

The driver was stopped partially on the southern set of tracks while waiting for another train to pass, which was westbound on the northern set of tracks.

Police say the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

