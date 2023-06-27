Driver in deadly hit-and-run turns himself in; Victim involved in separate hit-and-run the same night

KENOSHA, Wis. — The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Kenosha County has turned himself into law enforcement.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department say William Koprovic of Salem was the driver who hit 36-year-old Scott Mingilino early Sunday near 52nd Street and 88th Avenue in Kenosha. Koprovic was arrested for the fatal crash.

A deputy who found Mingilino on the side of the road reported seeing a car pulled over about half a mile away. Her dashcam caught video of that car turning around and then driving away. The picture was widely distributed to locate the suspect.

Investigators disclosed that before Mingilino's death, he was the suspect in a separate non-fatal hit-and-run involving a semi-truck on Green Bay Road that same night.

"This is definitely an unusual case for our department," said Sgt. Colin Coultrip, public information officer for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Mingilino’s family says he went by Scotty. They were not ready to talk publicly but shared his pictures with TMJ4. His father said they are still processing what happened.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip