Driver hits, kills 48-year-old pedestrian near 25th and Canal, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 48-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver near 25th and Canal along the Menomonee River in Milwaukee, police said.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the deadly crash happened Saturday around 1:45 a.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop after the collision. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers seek unknown suspects.

MPD statement:

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023, at approximately 1:45am, on the 2100 block of W. Canal St. The victim, a 48-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that did not stop after the collision. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. This fatal collision is under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).





Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.









