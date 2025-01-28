'Disoriented' driver finds herself traveling on restricted roads around an active runway

GREENVILLE (NBC 26) — A driver went through a gate and drove a vehicle near a runway at Appleton International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Officials from the Wisconsin State Patrol said an elderly woman entered the airport property and began driving on roads near the runway because she was lost.

Officials at the airport say that "at no time" were passengers, airport employees or other bystanders in danger. Officials stopped the woman at one of the airport's ramps shortly after she entered the property.

According to NBC 26's Appleton neighborhood reporter Noah Cornelius, there is a large police presence at the airport.

Officials did not say whether the woman crashed through the gate or if she drove through an already open gate.

NBC 26 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information.