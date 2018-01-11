Driver fleeing police hits train in West Allis

Police tried to pull driver over in New Berlin

TMJ4 Staff
7:01 AM, Jan 11, 2018

New Berlin Police say a car officers were pursuing early Thursday morning crashed into a train in West Allis.

The crash occurred in the 5600 block of Greenfield Avenue at around 12:15 a.m.

Investigators say officers attempted to pull over the driver of a Toyota Camry for suspicious activity near Greenfield Avenue and 124th Street in New Berlin, but the driver fled the scene. 

A short time later, the car collided with the train near 56th Street and Mobile Street in West Allis. 

No information was released on injuries. The incident is under investigation. 

