Driver fleeing police hits train in West Allis

New Berlin Police say a car officers were pursuing early Thursday morning crashed into a train in West Allis.

The crash occurred in the 5600 block of Greenfield Avenue at around 12:15 a.m.

Investigators say officers attempted to pull over the driver of a Toyota Camry for suspicious activity near Greenfield Avenue and 124th Street in New Berlin, but the driver fled the scene.

A short time later, the car collided with the train near 56th Street and Mobile Street in West Allis.

No information was released on injuries. The incident is under investigation.