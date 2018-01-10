66-year-old man killed in dump truck rollover accident at Waste Management landfill in Franklin

FRANKLIN – A 66-year-old man was killed in a dump truck rollover accident at a Waste Management landfill in Franklin.

It happened Wednesday, January 10 just after 8 a.m.

According to Franklin Police, when emergency officials arrived at the scene, the man was deceased.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner also responded to the incident and will perform an autopsy Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

The Franklin Police Department was assisted at the scene by investigators from the Milwaukee County District Attorney Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Greenfield Police Department, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Stay with TODAY’S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.

