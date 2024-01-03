Driver fleeing from Milwaukee police crashes into tree near 58th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — A driver fleeing from Milwaukee police crashed into a tree near 58th and Keefe on Wednesday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the pursuit began around 2:30 p.m. on the 8900 block of West. Hampton Ave. Officers attempted to pull over the driver because the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle wanted in a shooting.

The driver initially stopped but eventually fled and a pursuit began. However, it ended when the driver lost control while trying to avoid a collision with another driver and instead crashed into a tree near 58th and Keefe.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

The passenger, a 32-year-old, was also arrested.

Both were transported to a local hospital for medical clearance. A firearm was recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

