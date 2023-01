MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A 36-year-old man died after he crashed his vehicle and was ejected through the windshield in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, police said.

According to a news release from Menomonee Falls police, officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the off-ramp of northbound US 41 at eastbound Main Street.

The victim, from Milwaukee, was pronounced dead. His identity was not released.

Police described their investigation in the 'early stages'.

