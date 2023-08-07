Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver crashes car into Racine City Hall

Photos from a witness showed what appears to be a red convertible with severe damage up against the wall of the city hall building, near Center and 8th.
Photos courtesy Brian Bruce.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 06:59:12-04

RACINE, Wis. — A driver crashed into Racine City Hall over the weekend.

Photos from a witness showed what appears to be a red convertible with severe damage up against the wall of the city hall building, near Center and 8th.

TMJ4 News reached out to the police department for comment and will update this report with new information.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device