Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver crashes car into Milwaukee fire station, vehicle occupants fled scene

Image from iOS (9).jpg
TMJ4
Image from iOS (9).jpg
Posted at 9:35 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 22:35:24-04

MILWAUKEE — A driver crashed a car into a Milwaukee fire station following a two-vehicle collision Monday night.

Officials say a crash involving a car and truck happened at Fire Station 30 near Teutonia and Locust around 8 p.m.

Image from iOS (10).jpg

Officials say upon arrival, the occupants of both vehicles involved in the crash were gone.

The frame around the overhead door of the station was damaged. Officials do not know an estimate on damages yet.

It is unclear if there were any injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The fire station has been temporarily closed since late December due to structural issues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku