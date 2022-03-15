Driver crashes car into Milwaukee fire station, vehicle occupants fled scene

MILWAUKEE — A driver crashed a car into a Milwaukee fire station following a two-vehicle collision Monday night.

Officials say a crash involving a car and truck happened at Fire Station 30 near Teutonia and Locust around 8 p.m.

TMJ4

Officials say upon arrival, the occupants of both vehicles involved in the crash were gone.

The frame around the overhead door of the station was damaged. Officials do not know an estimate on damages yet.

It is unclear if there were any injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The fire station has been temporarily closed since late December due to structural issues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip