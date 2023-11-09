Driver crashes after being shot near 33rd and Lisbon in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A person was shot and injured and then crashed near 33rd and Lisbon in Milwaukee Thursday morning, police said.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was in their vehicle when shots were fired, hitting them. The victim then crashed the car into a fence.

The 41-year-old was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are seeking unknown suspects.

MPD statement below:

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., on the 3300 block of W. Lisbon Avenue. The victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired and was subsequently struck causing the victim’s vehicle to collide into a fence. The victim, a 41-year-old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.



