Driver charged in crash that killed 2-year-old on N. 60th St. in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old who was killed when he ran into traffic on N. 60th St. in Milwaukee.

Laron Lawrence faces one charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing death.

The crash happened last Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of N. 60th St., just north of N. Raintree Dr.

According to a criminal complaint, the two-year-old lived in an apartment nearby. He climbed out of an open window and wandered unsupervised into traffic, where he was hit by Lawrence. The child was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Family of Angelo Berry Angelo Berry was struck and killed by a driver on N. 60th St. in Milwaukee.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses saw Lawrence brake and swerve, but he was unable to avoid striking the boy.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 2-year-old as Angelo Berry.

Lawrence stayed on the scene and was arrested. The criminal complaint says his learner's permit expired in 2015, and he "never followed through to get a license." Lawrence also faced citations for operating after suspension for incidents in 2020 and 2021.

The complaint says Berry's autopsy showed "multiple blunt force injuries...several broken ribs, a lacerated spleen and liver, and contusions to the lung and heart."

