Driver arrested, 2 injured after high-speed chase in West Allis

MILWAUKEE — A driver was arrested and two people were injured after leading police on a high-speed chase in West Allis on Tuesday.

Police say the driver had a warrant and took off from an attempted traffic stop just before 5 p.m on the 1500 block of S. 84th St. Police successfully deployed stop sticks, but the driver continued to flee north on 84th Street.

The chase came to an end when the suspect slammed into another car along 84th Street near I-94.

The suspect was arrested after running from the scene.

Two people in the car that was hit were sent to the hospital.

