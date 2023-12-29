Driver and 3-year-old in critical condition after crash with semi in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two were injured, including a child, after a driver collided with a semi in Milwaukee on Friday, Dec. 29.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. near 25th and Villard.

The driver, a 32-year-old, and a 3-year-old occupant were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say they are in critical condition.

The semi-driver was not injured.

