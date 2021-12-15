'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign begins across Wisconsin

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to drive sober, according to the Division of State Patrol in Wisconsin.

Starting Monday and going through New Year’s Day, the Wisconsin State Patrol, along with other police agencies across the state, will be implementing the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Last year in 2020, 167 people died in alcohol-related accidents, which amounted to more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities in Wisconsin. An additional 80 people died due to drug-involved accidents as well.

“The holidays are a time for celebration with loved ones, but we ask that you celebrate responsibly,” State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell said in a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. “We need every driver to think of their family and friends when getting behind the wheel. Always make responsible decisions. Never drink and drive.”

The goal of the campaign is to prevent any tragedies or accidents right as the holiday season is getting in full bloom. This is also the time of year when a lot of people are going from holiday parties and get-togethers, where alcohol may be involved.

According to the press release, the aim of the campaign isn’t aimed at pulling people over and arresting drivers, but instead, it’s about saving lives.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation did offer the following tips to keep impaired drivers off the road:

Identify a sober designated driver or find a safe ride home. Never let an impaired driver get behind the wheel.

If you suspect another driver is impaired, call 911 and provide as many details about the driver, vehicle and location as you can.

Download the free Drive Sober app on your phone.

Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide safe rides home to customers.

Pay attention every time you drive. Pay attention to your speed, eliminate distractions, put phones away, and make sure to buckle up.

