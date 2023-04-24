Drake playing Fiserv Forum on Aug. 3, 2023

Drake is playing Fiserv Forum on Aug. 3, 2023 with 21 Savage, organizers announced Sunday.

It's part of his "It’s All A Blur" tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 28 at 12 p.m. CT. It's put on by Live Nation and FPC Live.

Read their announcement below:

MILWAUKEE (April 24, 2023) – Four-time GRAMMY-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake is bringing his highly anticipated 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur Tour' to Fiserv Forum on Aug. 3 with 21 Savage, presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite and produced by Live Nation and FPC Live. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 28 at 12 p.m. CT.







‘It’s All A Blur’ marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album, Her Loss, in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.







TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales beginning Wednesday, April 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 28 starting at 12 p.m. CT at drakerelated.com [drakerelated.com].













CASH APP CARD PRESALE: Tickets are available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa. Beginning Wednesday, April 26 starting at 12 p.m. CT through Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m. CT. Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/drake-presale [cash.app].













SPRITE PRESALE: Sprite is the official beverage sponsor for the ‘It’s All A Blur Tour,’ his first in North America since 2018. This marks a natural progression of their partnership since Sprite executed his first worldwide brand deal in 2010. The Sprite presale will take place on Thursday, April 27 starting at 10 a.m. CT until 10 p.m. CT at sprite.com [sprite.com].

















ABOUT DRAKE:



Drake is one of the most successful hip hop artists in the world. The Canadian rapper first gained serious attention in 2009 when he debuted his EP So Far Gone, named the hottest mixtape of the year by MTV. Fast forward to 2018, Drake dropped the platinum double LP, Scorpion which included a staggering 25 tracks. Succeeding the album’s release, Drake hit the road headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour across the U.S. with surprise guests, Meek Mill, French Montana, Travis Scott and many others. While taking a break from touring in the last five years, Drake has developed some of his best work. Topping the U.S. charts in Aug. of 2019, Drake released Care Package, his first compilation album that consists of songs from 2010 to 2016 that weren’t initially available for commercial streaming. In Sept. of 2021, Drake released his most highly anticipated album yet. Certified Lover Boy became his sixth studio album and broke Apple Music’s one-day streaming record in under 12 hours. Leading into summer of 2022, Drake surprised fans with his seventh studio album, Honestly Nevermind which includes a notable feature from 21 Savage. Most recently in Nov. of 2022, Drake and 21 Savage came out with a collaborative studio album titled Her Loss. The album reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.







