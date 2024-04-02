Dr. Pothof explains how to keep yourself safe with Monkeypox cases twice as high as last year

Cases of mpox -- formerly known as monkeypox -- are twice as high as they were at this time last year.

UW-Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof joined TMJ4 at noon to talk about what might be contributing to those elevated numbers, and what people can do to bring them back down.

Also on the rise — sexually transmitted infections among adults over the age of 55. Dr. Pothof explains how those statistics have been tracked over the course of a decade, and what people can do to protect themselves from STIs.

And on April 8th, people across the country will get to see a view of a solar eclipse. How much you'll be able to see will depend on where you are — but observing the eclipse comes with risk, no matter your location. Dr. Pothof discusses how you can protect your eyes and vision while enjoying a unique celestial phenomenon.

You can watch the full interview above.

