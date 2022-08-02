DPW to treat 30 intersections to 'calm' traffic flow in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is aiming to improve 30 busy intersections by the fall in Milwaukee.

The goal is to slow down traffic and even though the project is set to be complete this fall, people TMJ4 News spoke with said traffic calming measures can’t come soon enough.

From Milwaukee's north to the south side, speeding and reckless driving is an issue affecting just about everyone.

“I see this thing on a constant basis all the time,” said resident Jerry Mixon Jr.

“I’ve seen three, at least three people, physically get hit by vehicles,” business owner Vincent Nash added.

To help with speeding, DPW began a rapid implementation project aimed to deter speeders in areas based on high crash data.

The work will be done across 30 intersections along Center Street, Historic Mitchell Street, Caesar Chavez, and a Lake Drive intersection.

“We are putting in crosswalks and are also using tan paint and plastic posts to create curb extended and pedestrian island noses,” said Marissa Meyer, Sr. Transportation Manager with DPW.

During a TMJ4 News interview with DPW at Sherman and Center, our crew witnessed a police chase involving a reckless driver ending in a crash at 44th and Clarke.

“I was like, ‘again?’ It’s like all the time. All the time. It’s like most of them are hit and runs,” said resident Pam Amoroso who says she's fed up with speeders on and around Center. “We got the school right here. They need to do more to help so some of these kids don’t get hit.”

On Milwaukee’s south side, drivers share the same concerns. Brandon Correll says he’s been hit on his bike twice.

“I got three cracked ribs. It flipped me up in the air and I had three cracked ribs,” Correll said.

DPW said it plans to have this work done at each intersection by September. The effort would cost roughly $500,000 as the city considers permanent alternatives.

