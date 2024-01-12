DPW busy at work preparing for the incoming snowstorm

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee's Department of Public works says snow and ice crews will continue working throughout Thursday night to prepare for Friday's snowstorm.

DPW says crews will remain working 24/7, rotating 12-hour shifts until all snow is cleared. All available salt and plow trucks will be actively working. Salt and/or push snow that fell this morning as close to the curb as possible.

No impact to parking expected at this time however if a snow emergency is called, updates will be posted online. Always follow posted signs and park as close to the curb as possible to give room for the large salt and plow trucks to pass through streets.

To check or sign up for for notifications, click here.

Winter Parking regulations began December 1st, with no parking 2am – 6am on through highways and bus routes.

Posted signs take precedence, such as streets posted “No Parking Dec 1 – Mar 1”.

No impacts to garbage or recycling are expected at this time but snow events could cause delays in garbage or recycling collections. Changes and updates will be posted online.

To ensure service, clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts – clearing a path for the cart to be rolled.

There is no scheduled garbage or recycling collection on Monday, Jan.15 due to the city holiday.

Your normal scheduled collection days can be found here.

Ways you can help during a snow operation:



Please be patient and understanding, snow and ice operations take time, all streets will be cleared. Drive carefully and plan your route to stay on main transportation routes as much as possible during snow and ice events.

Only travel if absolutely necessary.

Adjust driving for conditions by slowing down and providing more space for braking.

Give salt and plow trucks space and stay back from the trucks salting or brining streets to ensure the product hits the streets instead of your car.

Park legally and follow alternate side parking rules. DPW does a better job when parking rules are followed. Parking farther away from driveways, alleys and intersections allows our equipment to get through.

Do not shovel, blow or plow snow back into the streets.

Shovel your sidewalk and corners within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling, assist neighbors who need help.

Clear the fire hydrant near your property of snow and ice.

Clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts.



