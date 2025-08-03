Downtown workers welcome increased police patrols on Water Street

MILWAUKEE — After nine people were shot near Water Street in Milwaukee's downtown over the last three weekends, the city is implementing increased safety measures in one of Milwaukee's most popular entertainment areas. TMJ4 spoke with people who live and work in the area about their concerns and hopes for improved safety.

Jamie Sherman, who works on Water Street, has noticed safety issues during her two years working in the area.

"I've only been here two years and I've noticed it's not safe, that's why I try to go home early now because of the things that's happened," Sherman said.

The increased safety protocols starting this weekend include more police patrols along the bar-lined street, a measure that Sherman strongly supports.

"It would help with the crime, it would help with the safety of women," Sherman said.

Johnathan Brice has worked in the downtown area for six years and has witnessed late-night incidents of violence firsthand.

"I was unfortunately on the clock when the situation happened by Uncle Bucks during that shooting," Brice said.

Brice welcomes the increased police presence on Water Street.

"I think if the situation calls for more foot patrol and more cars on the street to stop the incidents from happening, I think it's a good idea to add more if needed until everything calms down," Brice said.

As TMJ4 continues to follow this developing situation, we're hearing from community members who are concerned not just about violence but also about traffic safety for pedestrians in the area.

Fiona Peed, who lives near Water Street, described her experiences with dangerous driving in the area.

"I definitely hear cars rushing by me, speeding, and just obnoxious behavior," Peed said.

Currently, only wooden planks are placed to stop traffic on Water Street. While there was discussion about adding heavier-duty barricades, those changes were not implemented this weekend.

Sherman questioned the effectiveness of the current barriers.

"What is barricades stopping? They can go around it and people are walking back and forth. Who's gonna protect the public?" Sherman said.

Milwaukee residents we spoke with also emphasized personal responsibility among those enjoying Water Street's nightlife.

"Honestly all I can ask is for people to just cut it out, we're all here to just enjoy the night and get home in one piece," Brice said.

TMJ4 will continue monitoring the situation and speaking with community members to understand how these safety measures are impacting the area.

