Downtown West Bend reopens after Main Street renovation

WEST BEND, Wis. — Downtown West Bend reopened Friday after a six-month construction project to update a stretch of Main Street.

Despite the rainfall, the city celebrated with a ribbon cutting and reopening ceremony.

"We are super excited. Not just me, we've had lots of all the shops, bars, restaurants, the city overall, we are really excited to invite everyone back downtown West Bend," said Shyleen Stogbauer, owner of Jade and Ginger Vintage.

Stogbauer's shop, on Main Street, sells vintage home decor, apparel and accessories, mostly from the 1940s through the 80s.

"Business was definitely down over the summer, but we're really excited about the holiday season and bringing everyone back downtown," said Stogbauer.

While business stayed open during the construction, which began in April, there was no parking on Main St. from Walnut St. to Highway 33.

The $4.6 million project includes a new road, crosswalks, lighting, and audio system.

"For us, the street is like the frosting on the cake. Because we had a project for a couple of years where we did the Riverwalk and the back side of the building. And now the whole project has come together," said Bill Buettner, executive director of The Bend Theater.

Buettner said the reopening of Main coincides with this weekend's Doors Open West Bend, an opportunity to experience businesses and explore historic buildings.

The $11 million Riverwalk Project was also recently completed, offering residents and visitors a pathway connecting cultural amenities, businesses and the Milwaukee River, according to the city's website.

"Crazy bright. The future is so bright for us in West Bend. And for our businesses. We already have a thriving restaurant, bar, and shopping scene. Event scene, with things like The Bend [Theater] here. And the future is so bright with this new road being opened," said City Administrator Jay Shambeau.

