Downtown Racine's Beer and Bacon Walk returns in November

MILWAUKEE — The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting their 3rd annual Beer & Bacon Walk on Saturday, November 5th from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Some of the vendors creating finger foods for the Beer & Bacon walk include Cake Pop and Roll, Dewey's, Foxhole Lounge, The Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, Marci's on Main, Pepi's Pub and Grill, Red Onion, and Reefpoint Brew House.

Food items that will be provided include root beer moonshine bacon-wrapped corn dogs, mac and cheese with bacon, bacon hash brown fritters, and dark chocolate-covered bacon with candied pecans.

Downtown Racine Corporation Group out enjoying Downtown Racine's Beer and Bacon Walk

“We are excited to bring this event back for a 3rd year, especially one that pairs crafts brews with local restaurants. This is a great way to have fun with friends while supporting our small businesses that need your support now more than ever," said Kelly Kruse, Executive Director, Downtown Racine Corporation in a news release.

Tickets will go on sale starting Oct. 1.

Tickets include admission to the event, 20 3 oz. samples of beer, 20 bacon-infused food samples, 16oz pint glass, and one 16 oz. full-pour of your choosing.

For further information on the event visit Downtown Racine's website.

