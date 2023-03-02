Downtown Racine to host St. Patrick's Day Parade

RACINE, Wis. — A St. Patrick's Day Parade is taking over downtown Racine this month! The Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) announced the parade would be returning for its 15th year.

The celebration is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18 at 12 p.m.

Each year, the event draws more than 2,000 people from the community and surrounding areas. The parade itself will begin on the corner of State Street and Maine Street. The route then heads south on Main Street and turns west onto Sixth Street.

According to the downtown corporation, it will end at City Hall.

“This parade is the official kick-off to Spring in downtown and we are thrilled to be hosting for our 15th year, offering a fun and festive event to our community,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director.

There will be dozens of organizations and floats taking part in the parade. According to DRC, the Grand Marshall this year will be in honor of Ron Christensen, a long-time Racine resident who died in 2022.

Following the parade, you can stick around downtown and check out the food and drink options at local bars and restaurants featuring St. Patrick's Day specials.

Parking for the parade and afterparty can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, Civic Centre Ramp, and McMynn Ramp. It will be $2 to park at those ramps all day.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip