Downtown Port Washington transforms into Chrismas oasis during Christmas on the Corner

PORT WASHINGTON — It's one of the most magical days of the year in Port Washington—when the downtown area is transformed into one of those classic Christmas movies.

"It is our annual Christmas on the Corner Celebration, and it feels like you’re walking into a Hallmark movie," said Kristina Tadeo, Executive Director of Port Washington Main Street. "We have our entire downtown full of free Christmas activities."

Port Washington Main Street CHRISTMAS ON THE CORNER



Christmas on the Corner has become a beloved event for the community, featuring carriage rides, fireworks, a parade, and quality time with loved ones.

"We kind of roll out the red carpet for families to enjoy our special area in downtown," said Kristina.

While the downtown area will be packed with people from all over Wisconsin, Kristina said local businesses are hoping to benefit from the increased foot traffic.

"It's a fantastic time to get some of that holiday shopping out of the way," said Kristina.

The event will also feature a kids’ area where children can decorate and personalize ornaments.

This is where Joana Hemschemeyer, Operations Manager of Family Promise of Ozaukee County, said she will have the opportunity to connect with kids and families about homelessness in the community.

"Educating them now so they turn into individuals who want to help down the road," Hemschemeyer said.

Family Promise began operations in 2015 and recently opened a housing location that can support up to 20 individuals at a time. Hemschemeyer said she has seen an increase in the need for their services in recent years.

Watch: Transforming Port Washington into a Christmas wonderland.

Port Washington transforms into Chrismas oasis during Christmas on the Corner

"It’s usually more people who have just come on hard times...for example, we helped a woman through our homeless prevention program who has breast cancer. She’s had four surgeries this year and hasn’t been able to work. We helped her pay rent so she wouldn’t be evicted," said Hemschemeyer.

As people travel to Port Washington to embrace the holiday spirit, this event is about more than festive fun. It’s an opportunity to support local businesses, learn about the deeper meaning of Christmas, give back to those in need, and strengthen the community along the way.

The event is on Saturday Dec, 7th :

2-5 p.m. Downtown Festivities

5 pm Tree Lighting

5:15 p.m. Christmas Parade

6:00 p.m. Fireworks Finale

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error