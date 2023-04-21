Downtown Milwaukee to 'bloom' with new art this weekend

MILWAUKEE - — The weekend forecast might be a little grey, but starting Friday night, downtown Milwaukee will be in bloom. You can check out a brand-new piece of art, with a technology twist!

But you'll have to act fast — Friday and tomorrow will be your only chance to see "Lights in Bloom" a video art projection, by a local artist.

Beginning at dusk (right around 7:30p.m. Friday and Saturday night) vibrant video art will be projected onto the side of the BMO Tower parking structure.

Emma Daisy Gertel is the local artist behind the short animation, inspired by spring and change.

You've probably seen her art around town — she's painted several beautiful murals. As you might guess, paint is her usual medium, so this light animation project was a new adventure. "This piece was entirely made digitally, but it was hand drawn, so it's an old school animation where each frame is drawn by hand and then it's sort of stop motion animation put together," she explained. "So it's a short, sweet little piece. It will be really easy for people to see just walking by, or driving by. It's not a huge commitment of time but I hope that it brightens people's evenings."

This weekend features another interactive experience. You can dance the night away at "Light Club" with a DJ in Cathedral Square park. There will be drinks, s'mores and food trucks. And, if you've not been able to check out the park's huge, illuminated lanterns — now is the time. The "Lightfield" exhibit is leaving Milwaukee after the first week of May.

Get all the details for Downtown in Bloom by clicking here.

