Downtown Milwaukee ready for busy March Madness weekend

MILWAUKEE — Businesses and basketball fans alike are getting ready for a busy weekend in downtown Milwaukee. It kicks off on Thursday with St. Patrick’s Day activities and practice for the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum.

Peter Lopac, General Manager of the Third Street Tavern on Martin Luther King Junior Drive, says his bar and restaurant are stocked up on food and booze and ready for the influx of people and money.

“We’re really excited to see the people come in from all over and try to give them a good taste of Milwaukee” said Lopac.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports the NCAA March Madness tournament is expected to bring $6.5 million dollars and 18,000 visitors to the city. Eight teams including the Wisconsin Badgers will play at Fiserv Forum.

Visitors from across the country are already wandering the streets of Milwaukee. A group of band members from Louisiana State University was confused by the unusually warm March weather Wednesday.

“I kind of want some snow, that will be awesome, haven’t seen snow in forever” said Parrish Ginger.

The weather forecast shows a chance of snow on Friday so Ginger just might get what he’s asked for.

At County Clare on Milwaukee’s East Side, the larger tent for St. Patricks Day celebrations was going up Wednesday. Managers say this is the first time they have been able to throw a “normal” party since 2019.

