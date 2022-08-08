Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Downtown Dining Week returns to Milwaukee in September

The event will feature multi-course menus at $15 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner at 28 restaurants in downtown Milwaukee.
Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine
Front Room Photography
Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine
Posted at 3:22 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 16:22:58-04

MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a feast! The 17th annual Downtown Dining Week returns to Milwaukee Sept. 8 through Sept. 15.

The event will feature multi-course menus at $15 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner at 28 restaurants in downtown Milwaukee.

The event is coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.

“From steak and seafood to BBQ and global cuisine, there’s something for every palate on this year’s list of Downtown Dining Week participants,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “Come fall, we look forward to showcasing downtown Milwaukee’s unparalleled dining scene to new and returning guests.”

This year's participants include the following:

  • ARIA
  • Benihana
  • Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
  • Brunch
  • Café at the Pfister
  • The Capital Grille
  • Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue
  • DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse
  • East Town Kitchen & Bar
  • Flourchild Pizza
  • The Knick
  • Lowcountry Milwaukee
  • Mader’s Restaurant,
  • Mason Street Grill
  • Oak Barrel Public House
  • Onesto
  • Rodizio Grill,
  • Smoke Shack
  • The Social American
  • Tavern
  • SportClub
  • Stella Van Buren
  • Third Coast Provisions
  • Third Street Tavern
  • Turning Tables
  • Tavern & Eatery
  • Uncle Buck’s
  • Vagabond
  • Ward’s House of Prime
  • Who’s on Third

Menus for this year's participants will be posted here in mid-August. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

According to Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, four diners will be awarded $350 in dining gift certificates as a bonus incentive for participating. To enter, complete a Downtown Dining Week survey by Monday, Sept. 19 by clicking here. Four winners will be randomly drawn.

There will also be discounted parking at select structures and lots operated by Interstate4 Parking for Downtown Dining Week patrons with a coupon code. The coupons will be posted here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards