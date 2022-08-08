Downtown Dining Week returns to Milwaukee in September

MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a feast! The 17th annual Downtown Dining Week returns to Milwaukee Sept. 8 through Sept. 15.
The event will feature multi-course menus at $15 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner at 28 restaurants in downtown Milwaukee.
The event is coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.
“From steak and seafood to BBQ and global cuisine, there’s something for every palate on this year’s list of Downtown Dining Week participants,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “Come fall, we look forward to showcasing downtown Milwaukee’s unparalleled dining scene to new and returning guests.”
This year's participants include the following:
- ARIA
- Benihana
- Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
- Brunch
- Café at the Pfister
- The Capital Grille
- Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue
- DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse
- East Town Kitchen & Bar
- Flourchild Pizza
- The Knick
- Lowcountry Milwaukee
- Mader’s Restaurant,
- Mason Street Grill
- Oak Barrel Public House
- Onesto
- Rodizio Grill,
- Smoke Shack
- The Social American
- Tavern
- SportClub
- Stella Van Buren
- Third Coast Provisions
- Third Street Tavern
- Turning Tables
- Tavern & Eatery
- Uncle Buck’s
- Vagabond
- Ward’s House of Prime
- Who’s on Third
Menus for this year's participants will be posted here in mid-August. Reservations are strongly encouraged.
According to Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, four diners will be awarded $350 in dining gift certificates as a bonus incentive for participating. To enter, complete a Downtown Dining Week survey by Monday, Sept. 19 by clicking here. Four winners will be randomly drawn.
There will also be discounted parking at select structures and lots operated by Interstate4 Parking for Downtown Dining Week patrons with a coupon code. The coupons will be posted here.