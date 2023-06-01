Watch Now
Downtown Dining Week 2023 kicks off in Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 17:34:21-04

MILWAUKEE — The 18th annual Downtown Dining Week starts Thursday.

This is an opportunity to sample new and established restaurants while supporting the local economy. There are nearly 30 restaurants participating.

The event runs through Thursday, June 8.

Steph Connects with a local chef and the event organizers.
For more information, watch the video at the top of this article or visit their website.

