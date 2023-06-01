Downtown Dining Week 2023 kicks off in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The 18th annual Downtown Dining Week starts Thursday.

This is an opportunity to sample new and established restaurants while supporting the local economy. There are nearly 30 restaurants participating.

TMJ4

The event runs through Thursday, June 8.



Steph Connects with a local chef and the event organizers.

For more information, watch the video at the top of this article or visit their website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip